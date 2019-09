WWE has just announced The Miz vs. Andrade for tonight's SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET by clicking here.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show:

* Chad Gable vs. a replacement for the injured Elias in the final King of the Ring quarterfinals match

* The Miz vs. Andrade

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston speaks to the MSG crowd

* Roman Reigns addresses Erick Rowan

* The Undertaker returns to SmackDown and MSG