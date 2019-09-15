Reports began surfacing earlier this month of a WWE Draft taking place in October as SmackDown makes its way to FOX on Friday, October 4.

Earlier today, during the 1 pm ET NFL game on FOX it was announced the WWE Draft will begin on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and will then continue the following Monday (October 14) on RAW on the USA Network.

Last month, it was reported WWE wanted to establish permanent RAW and SmackDown rosters so each show had its own unique feel and to help freshen up the brands.

WWE has also since confirmed the news.