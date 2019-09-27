- Above is E!'s new promo for the return of WWE Total Divas, featuring Ronda Rousey. The video shows Rousey talking about how she was having the time of her life as a WWE Superstar, and her love for Natalya, Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella and Sonya Deville. As noted, the 9th season of Total Divas will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET. The cast for this season will feature Rousey, Carmella, Deville, Natalya, Naomi, and Jax, plus The Bella Twins in supporting roles.

- WWE filed to trademark "The Phenom" name earlier this week on Monday, September 23. This is obviously the nickname for The Undertaker.

Taker is expected to appear at the SmackDown FOX premiere next Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the blue brand, and he was just announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31. WWE provided the following trademark use description to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

- The first WWE programming on FOX aired earlier tonight as The Miz and Charlotte Flair hosted a one-hour SmackDown's Greatest Hits special at 8pm ET. The next one-hour special will air on Sunday as John Cena narrates WrestleMania's Legendary Moments. Fans can check their local listings for air times surrounding Sunday's NFL on FOX games.

Below are a few clips from tonight's Greatest Hits special:

Yup, you knew we'd show this.



Still one of the most MEMORABLE moments in @WWE Friday Night SmackDown history. pic.twitter.com/9V9u5Fhsua — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 28, 2019