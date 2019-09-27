WWE MENA (Middle East and North Africa) announced more details today on WWE's upcoming return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2019.

Crown Jewel 2019, which will air on the WWE Network, will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Tickets go on sale this Monday, September 30 at 6pm local time via TicketMX.com.

A new promo for the event reveals that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be making the trip to the Kingdom for the event. He also appeared last year for Crown Jewel 2018. The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Big E, Xavier Woods, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Mansoor Al-Shehail are also advertised. PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also be going.

The show will be a part of "Riyadh Season" that runs from October 15 through December 15. The Saudis will be holding 11 festivals during these two months, as a way to boost domestic and international tourism in the country, and Crown Jewel will be a part of the festivals.

Crown Jewel 2019 will be WWE's fourth big event under their ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

Below is the local promo released today for Crown Jewel 2019: