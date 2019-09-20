It looks like WWE may have a new show called "The Bump" coming out soon.

The company filed to trademark "WWE's The Bump" on Monday, September 16. The following use description was provided to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"A show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling"

There's no word yet on what show this might be used for, or if it will be the name of the WWE FS1 studio show that is set to premiere on Tuesdays this fall. It was recently reported that the working but un-confirmed name for that show was "WWE Backstage." WWE has not filed to trademark "WWE Backstage" but "WWE After The Bell" was filed for earlier this summer. You can read the latest details on the WWE FS1 show by clicking here.