- The above video is from the Bella Twins YouTube Channel. In the video, Brie and Nikki take their clothing line, Birdiebee to New York Fashion Week.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle attended the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Gala in Washington DC. Angle shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "I had the privilege of attending the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Gala in Washington DC, and I met these two very special people, Carter, and Elizabeth, who are in remission, cancer-free. To this day, the organization has raised $160 million. This charity is doing some amazing things. Glad I was a part of this incredible event."

- The Maury Show's official Twitter commented, "I've got two words for you...Paternity Test" about the Maria Kanellis pregnancy angle. As it was noted earlier from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev will not be the final reveal.