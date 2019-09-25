- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown from San Francisco, the final blue brand episode on the USA Network.

- The WWE 205 Live brand is now being handled behind-the-scenes by the WWE NXT creative team, according to PWInsider. This news comes after Triple H recently stated that the cruiserweights brand would begin to operate under the NXT brand moving forward.

Last week's NXT episode saw Lio Rush return to defeat Oney Lorcan in a match that saw Rush become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. It was reported on Tuesday that 205 Live will begin airing on Friday nights after SmackDown as of next week, still on the WWE Network.

- We noted on Tuesday how Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and asked Braun Strowman for forgiveness, just hours after "The Fiend" attacked Strowman on RAW.

Wyatt wrote, "Forgive us Braun. This will all make sense in the End. I'm losing control of it. I'm sorry. So sorry."

Strowman was quick to respond. He wrote back, "Oh my old friend you don't know what you've started. I'm not the same boy you found all those years ago!!!!!!"

In an update, Wyatt fired back with another warning to Strowman later in the afternoon.

He wrote, "Neither am I. Stay away. Please"

You can see the full exchange below:

