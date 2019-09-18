- Above is new video of Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's WWE NXT USA Network premiere, from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL. Below is a new promo for the show, which promises a new era for the brand. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET by clicking here.

- WWE stock was down 3.06% today, closing at $73.59 per share. Today's high was $75.66 and the low was $72.33.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is with Matt Hardy at tonight's MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, to promote the Royal Rumble tickets going on sale. The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park, the home of the Astros. Another Ticketmaster pre-sale code for the tickets is ASTROS. Below are photos of Matt and Booker at the game: