- Next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Madison Square Garden will feature Jack Gallagher and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick. The challenge was issued after Tozawa and Kendrick defeated enhancement talents Brandon Scott and Tyler Hastings on last night's show. Above is video from that match. The storyline is that Gallagher is still out of action and wasn't able to face Kendrick, but Kendrick is accusing him of no-showing again.

As noted, next Tuesday's 205 Live from MSG will also feature Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley and Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala. The matches were taped on Saturday before the NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event. Today's episode will also feature a recap of the Takeover event.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Breezango vs. Chase Parker & Matt Martel

* Bianca Belair vs. Taynara Conti

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defends against Kona Reeves

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Breakout winner Jordan Myles

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE is asking fans to tweet their favorite moments from WWE live events using the #SpeakWWE hashtag. Some of the clips will be featured in an upcoming WWE commercial. They tweeted the following on the project: