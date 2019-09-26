The first hour of this week's WWE NXT episode drew 1.006 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #8 for the night in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, behind American Horror Story, South Park, Basketball Wives, Black Ink Crew, MTV Challenge, Cuomo Prime Time, and Black Ink Crew Compton. NXT ranked #31 for the night in viewership.

This is down 14.7% from last week's USA Network premiere, which drew 1.179 million viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #19 in viewership.

Like last week, the second hour of this week's episode aired on the WWE Network and viewership for that service is not available. Both hours of NXT will begin airing on the USA Network with next Wednesday's episode.

This week's NXT hour on the USA Network featured Keith Lee defeating Dominik Dijakovic in the opener, Dakota Kai's return over Taynara, and Matt Riddle defeating Killian Dain in a Street Fight rematch main event, to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole, who also made an appearance to close the first hour.

To compare this week's WWE TV viewership, Monday's RAW drew an average of 2.210 million viewers, down from last week's 2.272 million viewers. Tuesday's SmackDown drew 2.099 million viewers, up from last week's 2.064 million viewers.

