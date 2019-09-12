- This week's WWE NXT episode saw former NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley make her official main brand TV debut with a strong performance against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Ripley won the non-title match by DQ after fighting off Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. NXT General Manager William Regal had announced that Ripley could earn a spot in the September 18 Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender with Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair, but she had to defeat Baszler to earn the spot. Ripley had Full Sail Live fans chanting her name and it was played up like she could become a contender in the main NXT women's division.

Above is video from the match.

- WWE posted a storyline "update" on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens that really wasn't an update, noting that they both refused to give comments after Shane "fired" Kevin on Tuesday's SmackDown. As noted at this link, Owens is fueling rumors that he may be headed back to WWE NXT. Below is WWE's "update" on the two:

Update on Shane McMahon's firing of Kevin Owens WWE.com reached out to Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, and both declined to comment on Owens' firing on last night's SmackDown LIVE. Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for further updates.

- WWE UK Champion WALTER has been announced for EVOLVE 135 in Brooklyn and EVOLVE 136 in Queens. WALTER will be wrestling and signing autographs for fans. As previously noted, there will be meet & greets from Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at these events, while NXT Superstars Arturo Ruas and Babatunde will be in action as well. NXT UK tweeted the following on WALTER appearing: