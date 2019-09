Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view with the King of the Ring finals, drew an average of 2.272 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.7% from last week's 2.130 million viewers, which went up against the return of NFL Monday Night Football and was the second-lowest non-holiday audience ever, behind the June 10 show that drew 2.125 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.417 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.362 million), the second hour drew 2.319 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.183 million) and the final hour drew 2.079 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.845 million).

RAW was #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL's Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, SportsCenter at midnight, 90 Day Fiance, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, and The Five. The NFL MNF game between the Browns and the Jets topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic with 11.797 million viewers. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, for the second week in a row, behind the NFL game, Monday Night Kickoff, SportsCenter, and 90 Day Fiance.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew 8.071 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.363 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 4.927 million viewers on NBC, So You Think You Can Dance? drew 1.925 million viewers on Fox and CW's Penn & Teller show drew 744,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode: 2.695 million viewers

March 25 Episode: 2.589 million viewers

April 1 Episode: 2.639 million viewers

April 8 Episode: 2.923 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.665 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 22 Episode: 2.374 million viewers

April 29 Episode: 2.158 million viewers

May 6 Episode: 2.244 million viewers

May 13 Episode: 2.349 million viewers (taped episode from London)

May 20 Episode: 2.521 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 27 Episode: 2.190 million viewers (Memorial Day episode)

June 3 Episode: 2.405 million viewers

June 10 Episode: 2.125 million viewers (post-Super ShowDown episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.235 million viewers

June 24 Episode: 2.275 (post-Stomping Grounds episode)

July 1 Episode: 2.496 million viewers

July 8 Episode: 2.352 million viewers

July 15 Episode: 2.453 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 22 Episode: 3.093 million viewers (RAW Reunion episode)

July 29 Episode: 2.321 million viewers

August 5 Episode: 2.473 million viewers

August 12 Episode: 2.729 million viewers (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 19 Episode: 2.534 million viewers

August 26 Episode: 2.528 million viewers

September 2 Episode: 2.507 million viewers

September 9 Episode: 2.130 million viewers

September 16 Episode: 2.272 million viewers (post-Clash of Champions episode)

September 23 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode