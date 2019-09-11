WWE is scheduled to make significant changes to the announce teams, according to @Wrestlevotes.

We've noted how WWE is looking to have more brand exclusivity, with everything from announcers to rosters to storylines, after SmackDown premieres on Fox on Friday nights on October 4. The announce team changes are set to be made then.

There's no word yet on the exact commentary team changes, but word is that all shows will be impacted, including RAW. It was also said that the return of the two-man booth is coming.

As noted, there's been talk of Renee Young becoming exclusive to SmackDown because she will be hosting the FS1 WWE studio show on Tuesday nights. Corey Graves is expected to call either RAW or SmackDown, but not both shows.

We noted last night how Nigel McGuinness has left the 205 Live announce team to call WWE NXT with Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix each week. 205 Live is now being called by Aiden English, Vic Joseph and NXT Superstar Dio Maddin (Brennan Williams) each week.

Stay tuned for updates on the announce team changes.