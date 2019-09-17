- As noted, this week's WWE RAW from Knoxville, Tennessee saw Kane return to win the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth. In his role as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Kane would later drop the title back to Truth.

The Mayor made another appearance in front of his constituents at the end of the show as he came out to save WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from a 5-on-1 beatdown by The OC with RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. That led to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt interrupting and adding Kane to his list of victims. The Fiend took out Kane with the Mandible Claw and then taunted Rollins to end the show.

Above is video from the angle with Kane and Wyatt.

- WWE has announced six-man action for tonight's SmackDown with Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival taking on The New Day (WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods). It was also announced that Erick Rowan will sit down for an interview on this week's SmackDown.

As previously noted, it was announced that SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin's King of the Ring coronation plus Shane McMahon addressing the firing of Kevin Owens.

- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter on Monday and poked fun at rumors that are apparently going around on his in-ring status.

He wrote, "MAJOR UPDATE: I have been told that I am cleared to return as of September 11th... by the internet. So, I called and asked my surgeon to confirm. He laughed at me. And said (kind of in an Allen Iverson voice) 'the internet, we talking about the internet'. Sooooo... [shrugging emoji]"

Ciampa underwent neck fusion surgery back in March, but there's no official word yet on when he will return. He started making progress shortly after surgery and was said to be ahead of schedule with his training. There's also no word yet on the rumors that he is referring to in this new tweet.

