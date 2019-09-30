- With SmackDown moving to FOX this week, the show has been removed from Hulu. Users will need to subscribe to Hulu Live to watch the show, which starts at $44.99 per month.

- With SmackDown ending its run on the USA Network last week, Alfred Konuwa posted an article here looking at some viewership stats for the blue brand during its run on Tuesday nights. It was noted that SmackDown Live's viewership declined 16% during its three-year. It had averaged 2.475 million viewers in 2016 and finished with 2.073 million through September of 2019. It was also noted that SmackDown Live's current median viewership more than doubles that of Fox's current 8 p.m. Friday timeslot.

- As previously reported, FOX and DISH are currently involved in a dispute and the network is currently not airing on DISH and Sling. WWE is calling on fans who subscribe to DISH and Sling to help get the FOX channels back on the line-up, or to find another provider. Assuming the dispute isn't resolved by Friday, DISH and Sling users can try Locast at Locast.com or through the Locast app on Android, Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It is only available in certain markets however, those being New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Sioux Falls, Denver, Rapid City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Joe V contributed to this article.