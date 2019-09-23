- As noted, Roman Reigns is featured on the cover of the November 2019 issue of Inked magazine. WWE posted this video from Reigns' Inked interview, featuring The Big Dog getting candid about how his tattoo represents family and culture, and why it's important to him.

- The WWE Network will premiere a "Where Are They Now?" special for the SmackDown 20th Anniversary this Sunday at 8pm ET. This will be the second episode of the 2019 season of the series.

- We noted last week how FOX launched new @WWEonFOX social media accounts to promote the upcoming SmackDown move to the network. It's interesting to note that the accounts are also promoting WWE NXT and RAW, which air on the USA Network. You can see some of their recent non-SmackDown posts below: