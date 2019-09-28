The ninth season of WWE's Total Divas was originally scheduled to premiere this Wednesday, but has since been moved to Tuesday, October 1 at 10 pm ET on E!

Ronda Rousey joins Natalya, Naomi and Nia Jax for the new season, which also includes returning cast member Carmella and newcomer, Sonya Deville. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will make guest appearances in the series, as well.

You can check out the synopsis for the first four episodes here.