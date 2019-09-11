The current WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night to announce that he had connected with a brother and sister he never met. Rollins credits the "23andMe" DNA testing service for bringing him together with his siblings.

In the tweet, Rollins wrote out, "In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it."

We noted in late August how Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are now engaged to be married. This discovery of Rollins' brother and sister will obviously add two additional members to Lynch's family tree once the couple has wed.