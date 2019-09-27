As we head closer to 2020 and the return of the XFL, there are still plenty of questions that need answers. One of them regards talent, and when the XFL plans to bring them into the fold.

According to XFLNewsHub, the XFL Draft is expected to take place on October 15th and 16th. A letter was received by players announcing details. The league office in Stanford, CT will be the home of the draft, and each team will be able to draft 70 players during that time.

This past August, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck provided some details on the draft, including the sending out of the Commissioner's Invitation.

"We're very excited to start this week sending out Commissioner's Invitations to hundreds of players that we've identified out of thousands that we've looked at over the past couple of months," Luck stated in the above video. "These young men, very talented football players, are helping us build our player draft board. This is the first step in the process of building the rosters that we will see February of 2020 when we launch."

Those players who accept an invitation must sign a HIPAA release form while also consenting to and clearing a background check. Following the draft, every player must pass a medical examination and drug test.

Additionally, there will be a 16-day minicamp after the draft on Tuesday, December 3rd. Players will be paid every two weeks during that time as long as they are on the active or injured reserve roster. Following minicamp, a training camp will begin on January 4, 2020, with Houston ("Team 9" according to the XFL) as the potential location. The league-wide training camp will end on January 21, which will be when the XFL starts making their cuts for the upcoming season.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.