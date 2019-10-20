Ace Austin won Impact X Division Championship in a five-way ladder match against Jake Crist, Ace Romero, Daga, and Tessa Blanchard at tonight's Bound for Glory. This is Austin's first time winning the title. Crist won it back in July.
Huge tower of doom spot off the ladders at @IMPACTWRESTLING's #BFG
Counter cutter! @TheJakeCrist
Holy s***! #BFG
Super cutter off the ladder! @TheJakeCrist #BFG
Oh my god... #BFG
.@The_Ace_Austin has won the X-Division Championship at #BFG! #AndNew
