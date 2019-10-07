Fans were outspoken during and after the conclusion of WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view from the Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, California last night, chanting "AEW!" and "Refunds!" as the show went off the air. Even adult entertainment website Brazzers decided to chime in with a little bit of humor.

"Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC," Brazzers tweeted out. You can see the full post below:

Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC — Brazzers (@Brazzers) October 7, 2019

As noted, the HIAC main event saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt after the referee watched Rollins used a sledgehammer to bash Wyatt in the head while he was buried under debris in the middle of the ring and stopped the match. The finish saw Rollins deliver more than a dozen Stomps and superkicks to Wyatt, but they weren't enough to get the job done.

The pay-per-view went off the air with Wyatt heading to the back, as his laugh echoed out across the arena. Fans had been booing since Rollins delivers the onslaught of offense on Wyatt while he was down, and they continued until the show went off the air.

This isn't the first time Brazzers has tweeted out about WWE. Back in November 2015, Brazzers sent out an informal offer that had an underlying insult attached for former WWE star, Eva Marie. They wrote, "@natalieevamarie when this whole wrestling thing blows up in your face, give us a call."

That same month they also tweeted Rollins while he was sidelined with an ACL injury.