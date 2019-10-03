The premiere of AEW Dynamite on TSN 2 in Canada reportedly drew 109,000 viewers on Tuesday night, according to John Pollock on Twitter.

AEW faced stiff competition in Canada last night as they went up against the NHL Opening Night game between the Ottawa Senator and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Prime Ministers French-language election debate also aired last night.

The AEW viewership was described as a good number for Canadian TV, according to Pollock.

As noted, the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT drew 1.409 million viewers last night, ranking #2 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic. AEW won week one over WWE NXT, which drew 891,000 viewers and ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150. You can read our original report on the AEW - NXT viewership by clicking here.