Wednesday's WWE NXT season premiere episode on the USA Network drew 891,000 viewers while the AEW Dynamite premiere episode on TNT drew 1.409 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW Dynamite viewership topped NXT by 58%.

AEW ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list, while NXT ranked #10. AEW ranked #16 in viewership, while NXT ranked #27 in viewership.

This is the first week that both hours of NXT have aired on the USA Network. Hour 1 of the first week drew 1.179 million viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 while hour 1 of the second week drew 1.006 million viewers and ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150.

The MLB Wild Card game on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and viewership with 3.969 million viewers. Chicago Med on NBC topped the night in network TV with 7.669 million viewers.

To compare this week's WWE TV viewership, Monday's RAW season premiere drew an average of 2.571 million viewers, up from last week's 2.210 million viewers, and the best red brand viewership since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 12, which drew 2.729 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: