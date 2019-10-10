This week's AEW Dynamite episode drew approximately 150,000 viewers on TSN2 in Canada, according to John Pollock on Twitter.

This would be up 38% from the reported 109,000 viewers that Dynamite drew in Canada for last week's premiere episode.

In other news on this week's AEW viewership, the Dynamite replay that airs at 10pm ET on TNT drew 363,000 viewers, according to PWTorch. Last week's 10pm replay on TNT drew 423,000 viewers, so it dropped 14%.

As noted, AEW Dynamite topped WWE NXT in viewership for the second week in a row as Dynamite on TNT drew 1.018 million viewers at 8pm ET while NXT drew 790,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. You can read our full report on this week's AEW - NXT viewership by clicking here.

With the live TNT viewership, the truTV simulcast and the TNT replay, this week's AEW Dynamite episode drew a total of 1.503 million viewers in the United States.