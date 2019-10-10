AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the second week in a row.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT drew 1.018 million viewers while NXT drew 790,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite topped NXT by 29%.

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list, while NXT ranked #27. AEW ranked #25 in viewership, while NXT ranked #33 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite premiere episode drew 1.409 million viewers and ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150, and #16 in viewership, so the audience was down 8%. NXT was down 11% from last week's season premiere episode, which drew 891,000 viewers and ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150, and #27 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping the 0.22 in the same demo that NXT scored by 109%. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.68 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.32.

As noted, this week's Dynamite episode also aired on truTV due to MLB coverage getting in the way. The two-hour Dynamite airing on truTV drew 122,000 viewers and ranked #126 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

With the truTV viewership factored in, the 8pm episode of Dynamite drew 1.140 million viewers this week, topping NXT by 44.3%, but down 19% from last week's premiere.

The MLB National League Division Series game on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and viewership with 5.856 million viewers. Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night in network TV with 7.699 million viewers.

To compare, Monday's post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.334 million viewers, down from last week's 2.571 million viewers for the RAW season premiere episode, which the best red brand viewership since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 12, which drew 2.729 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: