On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Allin will now face Chris Jericho for the title on this week's show in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

The winner of that match will then take on Cody at AEW Full Gear on November 9.

Jericho has already commented on the upcoming match after getting attacked by Darby at the end of Wednesday's show.

"So, you want to come to Philadelphia and you want to treat me like a street thug?" Jericho questioned. "Well, I'm going to treat you like the little b---h that you are, Darby Allin. Because next week, for the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight. And one last thing - you wanna try and cause some pain? I don't cause pain, I make the pain. Next week, Chris Jericho's not going to be in Philadelphia, but The Painmaker will be. I'll see you then, Darby. It's going to be the match of your career, it's also going to be the last one. You're welcome."

In the video above, Allin said that the champion needs to be humbled and that for Jericho to lose, all it takes is a few seconds.

"It only took seconds, seconds to see how you viewed me, Chris Jericho," Allin said. "You didn't need to use words. I'm not blind, I could see your eyes. You think I'm a street dog. Think I'm too reckless, but make no mistake about it behind what I do, is a brain. You could ask me, 'Darby, what is it you want most out of the wrestling business?' I'll look you dead in the eye and tell you this. I want to be the same man leaving, as a I came in. I don't want a big head. I don't want to believe I'm a God. You, you, Chris Jericho, believe your are the highest power. It's not just an act.

"You need to be humbled, in no better way than losing to me. Someone you view, so poorly. And when I win that AEW Championship, I don't need a huge after-party, I don't need champagne. Your blood on my hands, will be my high. October 16, Darby Allin versus Chris Jericho, Philadelphia Street for the AEW Championship. And for me to win that championship, Chris, all it takes is seconds."