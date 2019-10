Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated Private Party to advance to the finals in the AEW Tag Team Tournament on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) also beat The Dark Order to move forward in the tourny.

The two teams will meet next week in Charleston, West Virginia to determine the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

