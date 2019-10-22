According to PWInsider, a tweet from former Impact star Alex Shelley was about him guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center.

Shelley tweeted yesterday, "I love wrestling. I am the Multiple Man of the industry: a thousand lives inna thousand different places. Thanks everyone who helped me get this far."

Alex Shelley lately has been wrestling in Ring of Honor. His most recent match was on October 12 at Glory By Honor in New Orleans, where he defeated Jonathan Gresham.

Below is Shelley's tweet: