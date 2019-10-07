- Above is a new promo for the 2019 WWE Draft, which begins on Friday's SmackDown and then wraps on next Monday's RAW.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Bakersfield for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a non-title match

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bliss took to Twitter and commented on her run with Cross. Bliss said they will become champions again. She also called out Asuka for using the green mist to get the win.

She wrote, "People called us an odd couple. Called me manipulative. And we proved them wrong. We are a tag team. We will become champions again. And now we need new gear! Who spits green mist?!? Who does that????"

Asuka also chimed in after the win. She tweeted a photo with Sane and wrote, "We all consider it wrong to cheat!"

— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 7, 2019