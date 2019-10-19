As noted earlier Ali has joined Team Hogan for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

This afternoon on Twitter, Ali announced that he will be donating his earnings from Crown Jewel to Charity: Water.

Charity: Water is a non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. 100% of public donations go to water projects.

For Crown Jewel on October 31, it will be Team Hogan vs. Team Flair. As of now, Team Hogan includes Roman Reigns (captain), Ali, Rusev, Ricochet, and Shorty Gable. Team Flair consists of Randy Orton (captain), "King" Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is Ali's tweet about donating his money: