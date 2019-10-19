- Above is a look at Tegan Nox's return to NXT after going down with a serious knee injury at the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Nox appeared on this past Wednesday's show where she defeated Taynara Conti.

- WWE Network News reported a new WWE Photo Shoot featuring Kane is on the way after this Monday's RAW and will stream on the WWE Network. The official preview for the show is, "WWE Legend Kane looks back at the moments that defined his 20-plus-year career in WWE."

- As noted, Team Hogan will take on Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. Team Hogan currently consists of Roman Reigns (who is the new captain after Seth Rollins was moved out of the match), Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Randy Orton (captain), "King" Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and one other yet to be announced partner. On Twitter, Ali commented about joining the team, "A real American...and Hulk Hogan. I've been added to Team Hogan on 10/31 at Crown Jewel."