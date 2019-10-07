As noted earlier at this link, fans online and fans inside of the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California were not happy with the way the Hell In a Cell main event between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins ended. Fans in the arena made several negative chants after the show ended, and many hung around after the show ended, just to voice their frustration. Chants included "AEW!" and "Refund!"

In an update, PWInsider reports that the creative idea behind the Wyatt vs. Rollins finish was that the referee officially stopped the match after Rollins did the sledgehammer shot to Wyatt's head, while Wyatt was under the pile of weapons.

While the finish led many to believe that the match ended in a DQ, the official idea is that the match ended due to referee stoppage.

To go along with this, the WWE website officially lists the main event as ending by Match Stoppage. They wrote the following at the end of the match recap, noting that the referee called the match off:

"Clearly sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer. But The Beastslayer did it anyway, bringing the tool straight down on the whole pile, causing the ref to wave off the match while a crew of medics tended to Wyatt. Rollins, who was clearly on the verge of madness, made the mistake of straddling his fallen foe and quickly found himself ensnared in the Mandible Claw as Wyatt rose up from his back and continued his attack. Rollins was helpless to respond as Wyatt took him outside the ring, exposing the arena floor by tearing up the mat. It became clear that the Universal Championship was the last thing on Wyatt's mind. Wyatt smashed Rollins face-first into the arena floor with Sister Abigail and applied the Mandible Claw once again. This time, the writhing Rollins was spared only by the signature shrieks that precede Wyatt's exit. Hell in a Cell did not end with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as Universal Champion. But clearly, he'd gotten what he came for all the same."

Below is another post-show video of the unhappy fans: