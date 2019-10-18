As noted, there have been rumors of a WWE NXT Japan being announced soon. WWE officials have been working on expanding NXT into Japan for some time now.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE tried to purchase the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion, to use as a foundation for the NXT Japan brand. That deal did not work out, but it was also reported that WWE had eyes on other Japanese promotions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that WWE was also in talks to purchase the Stardom women's wrestling promotion in Japan. As noted, Stardom was just purchased this week by the parent company of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Bushiroad.

WWE wanted to use NOAH and Stardom as the base of talent for the new NXT Japan brand.

WWE has had talks with other Japanese promotions, but there's no word yet on how serious they were, or if those talks are continuing.

There are also rumors on WWE hiring or being in the process of hiring two top Japanese stars to work as the head trainers for a Japanese WWE Performance Center that will be launched.

The only name confirmed to have trainer talks with WWE is Meiko Satomura, who made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and is the current PROGRESS Women's World Champion. There are also rumors of WWE talking to Big Japan Pro Wrestling star Daisuke Sekimoto, but The Observer noted that he is not working for WWE.

We noted back in late September that there have been rumors of Wrestle-1 star Jiro Kuroshio signing with WWE for the NXT brand. Word now is that Kuroshio is set to be one of the top stars for the NXT Japan brand. This is interesting because he's been telling people that he is moving to the United States, so it's possible that he also makes some appearances for the main NXT brand.

There is also talk that Sareee (Sari Fujimura) will be a big part of the NXT Japan roster. We noted back in July that Triple H scouted talents while WWE was in Tokyo, Japan this past June, and that one of the talents he met with was Sareee, the current World Woman Pro Wrestling Diana Champion. Triple H stated in an interview that he heard good things about Sareee, including that she is the future of women's wrestling, and word was that she really impressed him. There was even talk of a possible deal, despite her being under contract to Diana.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.