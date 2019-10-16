New Japan Pro Wrestling's parent company, Bushiroad, has purchased the all-woman's Japanese promotion, Stardom.

Bushiroad's Takaaki Kitani and Stardom's Rossy Ogawa reportedly met back in April, but a deal between the two sides wasn't completed until August.

Stardom's Twitter account commented, "Stardom has been acquired by Bushiroad. More details to come shortly! A press conference will be held today at 2 pm JST (1 am EST in the US) on the official Bushiroad YouTube channel, addressing the Stardom acquisition. The Stardom roster will be on stage."

Stardom was founded in 2010 and has featured names like Io Shirai, Toni Storm, Bea Priestley, Hana Kimura, Kagetsu, and Mayu Iwatani.

