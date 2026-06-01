Eric Bischoff Says WWE Creative Has 'Stepped On A Rake' Over The Last Few Months

WWE is currently going through a slump, which Eric Bischoff has acknowledged, but he remains confident that the company can turn things around.

Bischoff recently discussed with "Complex" about WWE's decline over the last few months, a topic that he waded into while talking about the nWo, and how it's tough to recreate magic like that. He detailed what he believes is causing WWE's current slowdown.

"WWE's kind of stepped on a rake here for the last three or four months, creatively speaking, for whatever reason, and there are probably good reasons behind some of the stuff — injuries, forcing changes, things like that. That's part of life. But nonetheless, they've been stepping on rakes. So, they've kind of slowed down their creative momentum going into this year's WrestleMania," he said.

All is not lost for WWE, though, according to Bischoff, highlighting how they had a few good storylines before their current lull. He thinks that there are still plenty of talented people on the roster and management to create magic again.

"But, prior to that, for about 12 to 18 months prior to that, there was some good stuff coming out of WWE. So, they have the ability to do it. We've seen it. Those same people are still there. They didn't like get stupid overnight. They didn't lose their skills, you know, because they went on vacation. Still the same people. Still the same talent. They just need to kind of get realigned. And I'm sure that they will," Bischoff added.

He pointed to the Bloodline storyline as an example of WWE doing great work, calling it the best story in pro wrestling history and arguing that the company is capable of producing something of that caliber again.