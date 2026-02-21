AEW's Jeff Jarrett Has A Theory On Decline In WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales

Recent reports have emerged indicating that WWE WrestleMania 42 ticket sales are moving at a slower pace compared to last year's event. Speaking on his podcast, "My World," Jeff Jarrett shared one reason why that might be the case. Both events are in the same city – Las Vegas, Nevada.

"To go back to the same location back-to-back years, there is a very simple psychological [process that will] play into this: 'Oh, you know what? We won't go back this year,'" Jarrett said.

The AEW official believes that many WrestleMania attendees make the trip with either family or friends, and there's a good chance that they might decide they don't want to visit the same location two years in a row. Jarrett's co-host, Conrad Thompson, also pointed out that Las Vegas tourism has declined in general.

Jarrett stated that while ticket distribution might be down, it's quite possible the price of tickets has gone up, which should help balance out some of the financial disparity compared to the 2025 event. Whatever the case, Jarrett shared his confidence that WWE likely knew what it was getting into by holding the event in the same city for the second year in a row, and parent company TKO is going to make whatever decision seems like it will deliver the most profit.

Last week, it was reported that WWE had called a large meeting to discuss WrestleMania ticket sales, with new strategies set to be implemented across multiple departments in an attempt to increase the numbers. Although there was a limited-time discount on WrestleMania 42 tickets last weekend, the report indicated that lowering prices wasn't set to be a major part of WWE's strategy as the big event approaches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.