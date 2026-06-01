Roman Reigns Addresses Comments From LA Knight, Royce Keys After WWE Clash In Italy

After retaining his world title in his match with Jacob Fatu at Clash in Italy, Roman Reigns has sent a chilling warning to a few WWE stars.

Reigns got the better of Fatu in the main event of Clash in Italy, and while heading to the back, Reigns — accompanied by The Usos and Fatu — sent a warning to the likes of LA Knight and Royce Keys, whom he believes have been trying to undermine him. "The Tribal Chief" said that he is now a changed man and is trying to take a gentler approach, but that they are pushing his buttons.

"I don't think it really matters what it means for me. What's it mean for everybody else, huh? I can hear the chattering. LA Knight, Royce Keys, and this goes for any of you chumps back there. You wanna run your mouth about the Tribal Chief? You wanna run your mouth about my family? You terrified about this Bloodline, ain't you? You already see what's happening behind me. I've been a general, I've been had an army. I'm trying to do it the right way. I'm trying to shine a light on my legacy in a positive manner, but y'all are forcing my hand. Keep on trying me. I'll run it all, forever," he said.

Reigns' beef with Knight stems from the latter's recent comments following the announcement of the King of the Ring tournament, where Knight declared his intention to win it and challenge Reigns. Keys, meanwhile, has been involved in a storyline with another key figure in the Bloodline saga, Solo Sikoa, and recently revealed that he knows the Anoaʻi family well.

Another man who could be on Reigns' radar is Cody Rhodes, who told Reigns that he will not only grant Gunther a rematch but is also willing to face him again.