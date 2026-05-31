Cody Rhodes Acknowledges Comments Made By Roman Reigns Following WWE Clash In Italy

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns both had successful trips to Turin, Italy this past weekend as they both left WWE Clash In Italy with their respective titles. "The American Nightmare" successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against GUNTHER in the night's opening contest, while "The Tribal Chief" outlasted Jacob Fatu in the Tribal Combat main event to keep hold of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, Reigns was so fired up after his match that he ended up taking a shot at Rhodes by saying "QB1? F*** that noise, it's The Tribal Chief's game."

Rhodes was asked about Reigns' comments on the Clash In Italy post-show, to which the Undisputed WWE Champion explained that if Reigns wants another shot at beating "The American Nightmare," he can be added to the list. "I think it's a unique position to be in for me to something negative, or for him to say something negative about me and it's for the simple fact that he doesn't have two wins over me, I don't have two wins over him. He beat me once and I beat his a** once. So I don't know, add him to the list because we said GUNTHER can get a rematch whenever he wants it, come and get it. Easy to find, hard to beat, that goes for Roman Reigns as well."

Reigns may have to deal with some other family problems before getting a chance to face Rhodes again as during the Clash In Italy main event, Solo Sikoa and MFT's were spotted in the crowd as the action unfolded. Reigns and Sikoa last crossed paths in singles action back on the January 6, 2025 episode of "WWE Raw" in another Tribal Combat Match which Reigns won, leading to Sikoa finally acknowledging Reigns as "The Tribal Chief."

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