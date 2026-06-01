Becky Lynch Says She Suffered 'Severe Hematoma' In Rant Following WWE Clash In Italy

This past weekend at Clash In Italy, Becky Lynch lost the Women's Intercontinental Title to Sol Ruca, who not only won her first main roster championship, but picked up her first clean win since being called up from "WWE NXT." However, Lynch felt she was cheated in defeat, as she had Ruca down for the pin after referee Jessika Carr briefly exited the ring to avoid being pushed into the turnbuckle by "The Man." Lynch has a much more exaggerated version of what happened at the end of the match, and on Monday morning, she took to social media to air her frustrations and reveal that she sustained a hematoma during the contest.

"Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR!!! CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!! I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN RUCAs footwear. They suspect they're not regulatory!) Doctors say they're SHOCKED I was able to continue but I told them YOU CANT HOLD DOWN THE MAN!!!!"

Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR!!! CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!! I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN... — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 1, 2026

Following Clash In Italy, Lynch and Ruca are both expected to compete in the Queen Of The Ring tournament. Lynch is currently set to enter battle with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in the first Fatal Four Way qualifying match, while Ruca will look to advance against Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill and Lyra Valkyria. If Lynch and Ruca both manage to win their respective qualifying matches, they would meet in the semi-finals of the Queen Of The Ring tournament.