WWE's AJ Styles Commends Will Ospreay's Styles Clash At AEW Double Or Nothing

It's no secret at this point that AEW star Will Ospreay is a huge fan of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. Ospreay has credited Styles for being one of the reasons he became a wrestler, to the point where he has since adopted the Styles Clash as one of his own moves. At the recent AEW Double or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view, Ospreay got the chance to take on one of Styles' greatest rivals in Samoa Joe, and even got to hit Joe with the Styles Clash, and Styles himself has seen the clip.

What did he think of it? During the latest episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles commended Ospreay for not only hitting the move but also his technique since doing that on someone like Joe is not easy. "I seen the Styles Clash onto Joe. I can tell you hitting Joe with the Styles Clash is not an easy task, I've done it a couple of times in my career. But man, he pulled it off flawlessly."

Styles was also asked about the recent videos of his son who was not only training in a wrestling ring, but also managed to hit a Spiral Tap, a move that Styles himself couldn't do towards the end of his career. Styles' co-host mentioned that he feels like it's only a matter of time before Ospreay pulls that one out in a match in AEW, to which Styles recalled actually being hit with the move by Ospreay. "He can do it, I've seen him, I've seen him do it. He hit a standing one on me, not off the top rope, just a standing one on me. When we wrestled each other years ago, not only did he hit me with the leap frog/drop down/drop kick, and then he hit me with my own Spiral Tap too."

Please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.