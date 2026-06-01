AAA Star Octagon Reportedly Suffers Injury At TV Taping During Noche De Los Grandes

Last Saturday was AAA's big Noche de Los Grandes show which saw the highly anticipated Mask vs. Mask match between OG El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano. Other WWE talents such as Rey Fénix and Bayley also competed. Prior to the live event was a taping where Octagon Jr. was injured. He was taking a swinging DDT when his neck was injured. Video surfaced on social media that Octagon Jr. had to be stretchered from the ring.

An update was provided on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer reported that Octagon Jr. will be out for several months. Bryan Alvarez said that Octagon Jr. had an MRI over the weekend and was told "it was good, but he will be out of action likely several months." He stated that the injury could've been much worse.

In June 2025, Octagon Jr. faced "Dirty Dom" Mysterio for the Men's IC title at Money in the Bank following an incident at Worlds Collide earlier in the day. He also competed at Worlds Collide in September 2025 when he teamed up with Laredo Kid, La Parka and Mascarita Sagrada where they got a victory over LWO, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro.

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Octagon Jr. the best during his recovery.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.