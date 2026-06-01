Tony Schiavone Pays Tribute To The Late Dennis Condrey On AEW Collision

The May 30 episode of "AEW Collision" took place in Huntsville, Alabama, the hometown of one of the greatest tag team wrestlers the business has ever seen, the late Dennis Condrey.

The co-founder of the iconic Midnight Express passed away on March 20, 2026 due to injuries suffered from a fall he had in his home, with former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood setting up a GoFundMe page to help Condrey's family cover the funeral expenses. It was the first time since Condrey's passing that AEW had been to Huntsville, and during the "Collision" broadcast, Tony Schiavone took the time to pay tribute to a man he had personally worked with during the 1980s.

With AEW in Huntsville tonight, Tony Schiavone remembers the late Dennis Condrey, a professional wrestling legend and friend of All Elite Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/oiMUaBoonX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Schiavone credited Condrey as being one of the most influential tag team wrestlers of his generation. Alongside the late Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane, and manager Jim Cornette, The Midnight Express became one of, if not the greatest tag team of all time, with their influence being seen in teams across the wrestling business, particularly in FTR. Schiavone also noted that Condrey was a friend of AEW, showing footage of him in the ring after a "Collision" taping in 2023 alongside FTR and CM Punk. Schiavone rounded out by saying that Condrey leaves behind a legacy built on hard work, passion, and making tag team wrestling the very best it could be, before thanking Cornette for providing the many pictures that were shown throughout the tribute package.

Since Condrey's passing, multiple tributes from all over the wrestling world have poured in. Schiavone himself had already opened up about Condrey in the immediate aftermath of his death, calling him one of his favorite guys. WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Bully Ray both believe that The Midnight Express should, and probably will in the near future, be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their contributions to tag team wrestling, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T admitted that he and his brother wouldn't have been as invested in tag team wrestling if it wasn't for Condrey and The Midnight Express.