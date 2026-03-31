JBL Comments On Passing Of Dennis Condrey, Says Midnight Express Should Be In WWE HOF

The passing of Midnight Express founding member Dennis Condrey has continued to strike a chord with the wrestling world, with many continuing to pay tribute to the former NWA/Jim Crockett Promotions star. On the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer JBL became the latest, describing Condrey as one of the greatest professionals the wrestling business has ever seen.

"He was just a consummate professional at it," JBL said. "He knew how to put guys over, he knew how to get the team over, he knew how to get the territory over. Condrey was just the consummate professional wrestler."

While Condrey is part of both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and NWA Halls of Fame, a WWE Hall of Fame induction eluded both him and the Midnight Express prior to his passing. Many have noted the Midnight Express's lack of presence in the Hall of Fame, and JBL became the latest to voice his support for the tag team's induction, while also trying to provide an explanation for why they haven't been put in yet.

"I think Vince, for a long time, was reticent to acknowledge other territories, and I think that came from past prejudices," JBL said. "And I say prejudices, I don't mean he disliked them, it's just, it was survival. You would not acknowledge the NWA, you would not acknowledge Crockett, you would not acknowledge Fritz or Verne or Mike Graham or Eddie, because they're your competition.

"And I think that was so embedded in Vince that the Hall of Fame kind of carried that over. I think now that it's kind of a little bit further removed from the territory days and that bias of 'Those guys are our competition,' that I think stuff like that can happen. I certainly think those guys are worthy to be in there, and I'd love to see them in."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription