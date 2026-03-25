WWE's Booker T Comments On Passing Of Midnight Express Member Dennis Condrey

It was just a few days ago that the wrestling world said goodbye to Dennis Condrey after he passed away at the age of 74. A founding member of the Midnight Express tag team, as well as its most constant member, many have referred to Condrey, along with partners Randy Rose and Bobby Eaton, as one of the pioneers of tag wrestling since his passing. So it comes as no surprise that Booker T, himself one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time, would take time to pay tribute to Condrey as well.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker revealed that he didn't know Condrey well personally, but had studied him "explicitly" when he and brother Stevie Ray were starting to get into the wrestling business. He believes he would've never gotten into tag wrestling if not for the work Condrey and Eaton did.

"Beautiful Bobby and Loverboy Dennis and the Midnight Express going against the Rock N' Roll Express, they were the bible, the blueprint for professional tag team wrestling," Booker said. "And my brother, we watched those guys, like, over and over and over. Midnight Express was our favorite tag team, perhaps of all time, along with the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. It's just amazing what those guys brought to me and made me feel.

"When I was a youngster watching the game, as far as tag team wrestling, my brother would not have been really, really honed in as far as tag team wrestling if it wasn't for Dennis and Bobby. No way we would've been the tag team we would've became if it wasn't for [them]. Of course, the Rock N' Roll Express had a lot to do with it. But the Midnight Express, those guys, they really brought tag team wrestling to life and made it so real to me when I was watching when I was a young person. I pay condolences to him and his family."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription