WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Says He Feels Like His Luck Is Running Out

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in controversial fashion at Clash in Italy. GUNTHER's foot was under the rope as Rhodes pinned him. The referee's view was obstructed and he declared Rhodes the victor.

During an ESPN interview with Joe Tessitore, Rhodes discussed being punted by Randy Orton. "Everything you need to know about me happens after. I got up and I tried to make eye contact with everyone and let them know two things; I'm still the champ, still here. And if that's Randy's best shot and Randy is at his best ever, then what does that say about me? I don't mean this with arrogance. I'm pretty lucky and I don't know how much more luck I have."

After WrestleMania 42, he spent time with his family. He reflected on his dad telling him that he'd have to come home after matches beat up and explain to his kids that he was okay. History repeated itself when Rhodes' four-year-old daughter asked what happened to him and if he was okay. An emotional Rhodes said, "nothing prepares you for that and I hope that's not a regular occurrence."

Tessitore asked him about being QB1. Rhodes said that QB1 is the most consistent, week in and week out. "There's all these jokes that I follow the John Cena model and I don't mind those jokes at all because that's a hell of a model." He didn't feel like a winner after WrestleMania and needs challengers because he's "addicted to the top spot. I'm not afraid to tell anybody that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.