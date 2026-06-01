TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/28/2026

Thanks to competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs and another change in Nielsen's rating system, "TNA Impact" has seen its numbers take a dip over the last month, going from consistently drawing in the 200K's to the mid to high 100K's. But for the May 28 episode, TNA found themselves close to getting back into the 200K range, though it was at the expense of their younger viewers.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "Impact" drew 195K total viewers, and a 0.02 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Total viewership was up 10% from the previous week's 178K, though the better news was the number compared to the four week average. While only up slightly, the number did rise 4% from 187K. It's the second highest rating TNA has drawn in May, following the May 14 episode bringing in 196K total viewers.

Less positive, however, was the 18-49 number. Despite a rise in total viewership, the key demo saw a decline, falling 33% from the previous week's 0.03. The song remained the same when it came to the four week average, which was also 0.03, with the 18-49 number falling a similar 33% against that.

"Impact" featured the in-ring debut of Fabian Aichner, two weeks after the former WWE star appeared at the end of "Impact," confronting new TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander. The match, Aichner's first since December 2024, saw the Italian defeat Alexander's System stablemate and long-time TNA star Eddie Edwards by disqualification, after Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers ran down to attack Aichner. The show also featured Santino Marella in action, losing a match to his future son-in-law Channing Lorenzo, after interference from Arianna Grace.