Backstage Report On WWE's Upcoming Mexico Events, Competition With CMLL

At first glance, El Grande Americano unmasking El Grande Americano Original as Chad Gable was the biggest story to come out of AAA Noche de los Grandes. Others, however, will argue that the biggest news was AAA announcing that TripleMania would take place in both Las Vegas, Nevada and Mexico City this September, and that WWE themselves would be coming down to Mexico for a brief tour, holding episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown" in Mexico City, all before AAA's rival, CMLL, holds their 94th Aniversario a week later.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained that the timing of WWE's Mexico tour, and TripleMania, were not a coincidence, and that this was WWE attempting to bring a fight to CMLL before their biggest event of the year.

"Obviously, they are tired of reading about all those sellouts in Arena Mexico," Meltzer said. "And the war is on. That's all you can say. I mean, it always, inevitably, was going to be, because that's how wrestling operates. But it's on. That's the biggest news, that's really the biggest news of the week. WWE is trying to screw with the Anniversary Show in a big way. The thing is, the Anniversary Show is going to sell out. But again, it's like WWE can go in there and they can do this."

Meltzer believes that both TripleMania's and the Mexico City "Raw" will sell out, though he was more skeptical of "SmackDown" doing the same. He also expects that the slew of shows from AAA, CMLL, and WWE will lead to the promotions loading up with big names, with CMLL likely calling in talent from AEW to work the Aniversario. AEW has factored into CMLL's marquee event over the last few years, with Chris Jericho and MJF taking on CMLL top star Mistico, who defeated them both.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription