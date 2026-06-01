Cody Rhodes Addresses Controversial Finish In WWE Title Defense At Clash In Italy

Cody Rhodes retained his title at Clash in Italy against GUNTHER in controversial circumstances, and the champion is open to offering his WWE opponent a rematch.

In the match between Rhodes and GUNTHER, the latter was pinned and Rhodes was declared the winner despite the Austrian's leg being under the ropes. Rhodes, during the post-match show, said that he did not notice the controversial aspect of the finish at the time, but after reviewing it, he wants to give GUNTHER another opportunity at the title.

"I know everyone saw it. I didn't see it in the moment. I definitely saw it in the replay. If Gunther wants a rematch, I'd do a rematch with Gunther right here, right now," he said. "And if anyone deserves one — you can throw all the pre-existing issues between us away — if anyone deserves one, he certainly deserves one. So I understand a win's a win, but that's not how you want to do it, especially in front of a wonderful crowd like this."

While some stars may shy away from facing a monster like GUNTHER, who has already retired the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, Rhodes is confident in his abilities. "The American Nightmare" understands that he cannot underestimate Gunther, but believes he can defeat the former World Heavyweight Champion once again.

"It's really a matter of, I think — and I'm not saying this with any arrogance — I said it to you, sometimes you have someone's number, and I think I have his number. But I also thought that I had Seth Rollins' number, and we went to the fourth one, and he got me. So Gunther's not somebody you can take lightly whenever, but maybe it's just a matter of the styles match, and they behoove me."

It remains to be seen where the two could face if a rematch is to happen, with the next big show being Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27.