Rhea Ripley Recalls Anxiety Attack After Pressure Of WWE's 2025 Australian Tour

This past October, Rhea Ripley was celebrating many victories on-screen, having defeated the Kabuki Warriors alongside IYO SKY at Crown Jewel and wrestling on multiple shows in front of her home country of Australia. However, behind-the-scenes, Ripley had reached one of the lowest points of her career and was struggling with her mental health.

During a recent appearance on "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon, Ripley explained that she was burnt out following WWE's tour to Australia while dealing with a toxic friendship that was draining her energy and negatively affecting her mental health outside of the ring.

"I couldn't charge that battery because I was going home and that person was around. And it's like, I just couldn't, it was just a dark place," she said. "The toughest time for me hit when we were in Australia too. So I had that on my mind ... I had me trying to please everyone in Australia because I felt like the face of Australia in WWE. So I was like, I take full responsibility for everything that's happening here ... I took responsibility for too much and I just wanted to make sure everyone was happy. And I was just at such a really low point."