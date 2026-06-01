Dave Meltzer Discusses Fan Backlash To AAA TripleMania Event In Las Vegas

On Saturday was AAA's Noche de Los Grandes show in Monterrey, Mexico which saw the very well received match between El Grande Americano and OG Grande Americano with both men's masks on the line. War Raiders won the AAA Tag Team Championship and Rey Fénix won the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. During the show, AAA announced that their annual TripleMania event will take place over two nights. Night One will be held in Las Vegas while Night Two will be in Mexico City.

AAA fans are not thrilled that part of the big event will be taking place in the U.S. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said "they came out and had that reaction. It's like the number two city in Mexico; Monterrey. They figured it's two nights, they'll get one of it. And it's Las Vegas." Saturday's crowd was 12,000 strong and it was one of the loudest shows that Meltzer ever remembers hearing. "To go from that to announcing TripleMania in a building that holds 650-1000 people depending on the setup at the Luxor in Las Vegas, it's like one of the weirdest — I'm going to have to ask what's going on there. There must be a political reason or something." Meltzer knew they wanted to have the show in the US, but was baffled by the venue choice especially after having a huge crowd last weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.